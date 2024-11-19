Sorry Ass Jets Have Fired GM Joe Douglas

The sorry ass New York Jets have chopped another head off of their horrible team, firing General Manager Joe Douglas amidst a 3 and 8 season.







It was just seven weeks ago that the team fired head coach Robert Saleh. The move to let go Joe Douglas comes after one of the team’s worst losses of the season – a gut wrenching 28-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts this past Sunday at Met Life Stadium. A game in which some of the now former GM’s decisions game back to haunt him. 2022 First round pick Sauce Gardner was beaten on a number of plays yet again Sunday. Meanwhile Haason Reddick, who Douglas traded for and then watched as he held out for a new contract for half the season, was injured in just his second game back.

There Is Plenty Of Blame To Go Around

Joe Douglas might be the fall guy today, but he’s not the only member of the Jets at fault for their pathetic season. A team loaded with superstars on both offense and defense has woefully underachieved, to the point where they are tied for last place with the New England Patriots (who beat them, by the way, earlier this year!). Aaron Rodgers was brought in amid much fanfare. Despite returning from last year’s disastrous opening night Achilles injury, Rodgers is obviously not the 4 time MVP caliber player who led the Green Bay Packers to a Super Bowl win nearly 15 years ago.

Turning 41 in less than 2 weeks and looking every bit of it on the field, the Rodgers experiment has blown up in the Jets faces.

See How Picking Against The Jets Might Make You A Winner!

That’s where we are now. Woody Johnson, the Jets owner has now made to massive moves in mid season. Plus at separate times, which is even more mind boggling. He, like most Jets fans has given up on the season, and will now look to a solid draft in April and possible free agent signings to steer the plane back in the right direction. The Jets have the longest playoff drought of any major professional sports team in this country, and today proves it’s not getting any better anytime soon. Joe Douglas was only part of the problem.

J-E-T-S…Just End The Season.

Believe it or not, Jimmy’s first job was overnights at a Christian Radio Station. He claims he got into radio because like Rocky Balboa once said, “cause I can’t sing or dance.” Jimmy loves to write about all local happenings, especially around his town of Toms River. Favorite Pastime (other than masturbation, of course): Cheering for the Yankees, and crying for the J-E-T-S!!! Favorite Food: Hot Sauce…I collect ’em! Favorite Drink: PRUNO…look it up, if you dare! Favorite Movies: The Exorcist, Planet of The Apes (the original), To Kill a Mockingbird, Annie Hall, and of course GF 1 & GF 2…I heard that’s how the real fans refer to them. Favorite Movie Line: easy…Murry-Caddyshack-“big hitter, the Lama”…f#$*in’ riot! Best Rat Rock Bands: STP, VH, ZEP, PEARL JAM, FOOS, PEPPERS,AC/DC Favorite New Bands: Glorious Sons, Rival Sons, Dirty Honey Most Embarrassing Moment: the moment my mother reads this shit! Best Day: I know a lot of folks say this, but it’s true: the day my little girl Jynell and my boy Big D were born! Next to that, it would have to be the day I was baked on earth day in Central Park and met Keefer Sutherland…baked too, I believe.