Stranger Drops Off Mysterious Package For Gotts In WRAT Studio Parking Lot

Well, I think someone is trying to tell me something here. Jimmy Steal from afternoon drive ( 3 PM – 7 PM) just walked into The Rat Studios while I was on the air, and told me there was a plastic bag (which I have not seen one of those in a long time,) hanging off my car out in the parking lot. So I asked him to bring it in and let’s see what was inside the bag.

Jimmy then went back out and brought the bag back in, and then I thought it would be a good idea to open it up on the air.

Only to come to find out it was 3 unopened bars of Irish Spring Soap! What in the world is that all about? Jimmy and I did have a really good laugh about it though.

Gotts Outlook On This

I think someone is trying to tell me something, like maybe a girl I was with is leaning in that I smell really bad. I never had someone bring me soap before. I guess I need to get out of here and go home and take a shower. To whoever dropped off the soap, can I get some toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, and some deodorant, please? LOL

Gotts WRAT

Don’t Forget The Broadcast For The People Of New Jersey

Seeing as if I’m already getting donations left on my car, ( yes I drive) make sure you make your way down to the Shoprite in Neptune on RT66, Monday the 25th and 26th for The Rat’s Broadcast For The People Of New Jersey. We will be broadcasting all day, just look for the big Pepsi tractor-trailer to donate. Here is what we are looking for. You can get more information at WRAT.COM.

NON-PERISHABLE FOOD

FROZEN TURKEYS

HOLIDAY EXPRESS CARE PACKAGE ITEMS LIKE NEW SOCKS AND LIP BALM

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and 95.9 The Rat.

Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.